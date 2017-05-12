BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
May 12 VERTICE TRESCIENTOS SESENTA GRADOS SA :
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 POSITIVE EBITDA 0.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE 0.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING INCOME 1.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement