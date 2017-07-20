FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Veru Healthcare reports advancements in development of tamsulosin DRS for benign prostatic hyperplasia
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 20, 2017 / 1:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Veru Healthcare reports advancements in development of tamsulosin DRS for benign prostatic hyperplasia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Female Health Co:

* ‍Veru Healthcare-initiated subject screening process for stage 2 of bioequivalence study of tamsulosin drs for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia​

* ‍Veru Healthcare - initiated manufacturing of nda required registration batch through its contract manufacturer, which will be used for FDA submission​

* Veru Healthcare -manufacturing partner started production of commercial registration batch of tamsulosin drs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

