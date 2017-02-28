Feb 28 Vestas Wind Systems said on
Tuesday:
* It has received a firm and unconditional order in the
United States comprising 174 V110-2.0 megawatt (MW) turbines,
totalling 348 MW
* The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind
turbines, as well as a multi-year AOM 4000 service agreement
* Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the
first quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the fourth
quarter of 2018
* Wind turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced
in Vestas' Colorado factories.
