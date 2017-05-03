UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Q1 net profit of 38.4 million lira ($10.86 million) versus profit of 107.5 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 2.38 billion lira versus 2.25 billion lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5352 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources