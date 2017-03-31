March 31 Jse: Vin -

* Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Dec.31 2016

* No dividend has been declared for period under review.

* Recorded a net loss after tax for quarter ended Dec.31 2016 of 584,621 rand

* Recorded a net loss after tax for quarter ended Dec.31 2016 of 584,621 rand

* Basic and headline loss per share for quarter 94 cents per share, for six months ended dec.31 2.05 cents per share