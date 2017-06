Feb 23 Vestjysk Bank A/S:

* Q4 net interest income 153 million Danish crowns ($22 million)versus 168 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 90 million crowns versus 118 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net profit 54 million crowns versus 15 million crowns year ago

* 2016 profit after tax of 80 million crowns (2015: 49 million crowns)

* In 2017 total business volume is expected to have capacity to generate core earnings before impairment at around 400 million-450 million crowns

* Lower impairment losses are expected in 2017

* Expects that impairment losses can be absorbed by bank's core earnings, resulting in a significant improvement of its consolidation in 2017

