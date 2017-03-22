BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene
VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE
March 22 Vetoquinol SA:
* FY EBITDA 56.1 million euros ($60.65 million) versus 50.9 million euros year ago
* FY net income excluding earnings of associates 27.9 million euros versus 24.2 million euros year ago
* FY sales 350.4 million euros, up 4.3 percent like for like
Board of directors will propose a dividend of 0.43 euros per share, up 4.9 pct ($1 = 0.9250 euros)
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
KAMPALA, June 16 Uganda is planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya, an official said on Friday, a plan criticised by health activists who believe it would further weaken the country's struggling health care system.