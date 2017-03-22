March 22 Vexim SA:
* FY operating loss 3.2 million euros ($3.46 million)
versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* Net loss recorded in 2016, which includes income tax and
finance costs of 0.5 million euros, is 2.7 million euros
compared to 4.8 million euros in 2015
* Cash position: 9.8 million euros as of December 31st, 2016
(+ 0.3 million euros versus June 30th, 2016)
* 2017 objectives: positive net income and operating income
throughout the full year
* 2017 objectives: perspectives of profitable growth * sales
growth of +30 percent to +35 percent (organic)
* 2017 objectives: US FDA 510(k) filing planned in last
quarter for Spinejack
($1 = 0.9259 euros)
