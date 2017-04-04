BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 VF Corp:
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
* VF Corp - terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* VF Corp - transaction is expected to close in q2 of this year
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc