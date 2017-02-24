BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 24 VGP NV:
* FY gross rental income 16.8 million euros ($17.8 million)versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 91.3 million euros versus 86.6 million euros year ago
* Net valuation property portfolio at Dec 31 118.9 million euros versus 104.0 million euros year ago
* The board of directors has decided to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting to propose a capital reduction in cash of 20 million euros (1.08 euros per share)
* As from 2018 group intends to move towards sustained profit distribution policy whereby profits generated by joint venture will be distributed to shareholders
* Intends to make 20 million euros capital distribution in cash in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2lBYKU1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
