April 19 VGRASS Fashion Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.102 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 25

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 26 and the dividend will be paid on April 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ewWNGW

