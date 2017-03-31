BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 VHQ Media Holdings Ltd:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 2.0 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HNyA9X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles