BRIEF-PhaseRx files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 mln
PhaseRx Inc files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 million - sec filing
May 22 Viacom Inc
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - feeling good about direction of Paramount; it's early stages but have a clear path
Anticipates $3.5 million to $4.5 million in one-time cash items related to June 2017 restructuring - sec filing
* Five Prime Therapeutics announces Lewis T. "Rusty" Williams plans to transition from CEO to executive chairman of the board in 2018