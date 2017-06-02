BRIEF-Watsco unit acquires 35 pct ownership of Russell Sigler
* Watsco unit acquires 35% ownership of Russell Sigler Inc, a $650 million Western U.S. HVAC distributor
June 2 Viacom Inc:
* Viacom announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* Viacom inc - pricing terms of its previously-announced cash tender offers for up to $1.0 billion combined aggregate purchase price
* viacom-total consideration for series of securities includes early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 of securities validly tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Watsco unit acquires 35% ownership of Russell Sigler Inc, a $650 million Western U.S. HVAC distributor
* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces the expiration of its cash tender offer
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people close to the matter said.