US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Viad Corp:
* Viad Corp delivers strong first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 5 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 35 percent to $325.8 million
* Viad Corp says consolidated revenue in 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 5 pct from 2016 full year revenue
* Viad Corp says consolidated adjusted segment ebitda is expected to be in range of $144.5 million to $148.5 million in 2017
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture