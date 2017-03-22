BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 22 Viavi Solutions Inc:
* Viavi Solutions Inc- on march 22 sold additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% senior convertible notes due 2024 - sec filing
* Viavi Solutions-will pay interest on notes at annual rate of 1.00% in cash semiannually in arrears on march 1,sept 1 each year, beginning sept 1, 2017
* Viavi Solutions - intends to use net proceeds from offering for refinancing, together with cash on hand, outstanding 0.625% senior convertible notes due 2033
* Viavi Solutions - used $50 million of net proceeds from offering of initial notes to repurchase shares of stock pursuant to existing stock repurchase program Source text (bit.ly/2mVxEaB) Further company coverage:
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.