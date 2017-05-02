French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Viavi Solutions Inc:
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Viavi announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $188 million to $204 million
* Q3 revenue $196 million versus i/b/e/s view $196.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $205.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: