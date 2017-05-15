BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 Vibhavadi Medical Center Pcl
* Qtrly net profit 153.6 million baht versus 144.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)