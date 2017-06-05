BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 Vical Inc
* Vical Inc - presents phase 1 vl-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2
* Vl-2397 appeared safe and well-tolerated with favorable pharmokinetic profile in healthy subjects
* Vical Inc - phase 2 initiation is planned for Q4 of 2017
* Vical - safety findings revealed neither treatment-related serious adverse events nor grade 4 treatment-emergent adverse events (teaes) at any dose
* Most common treatment-emergent adverse events in study were infusion site reactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.