Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
April 19 Vicinity Centres Re Ltd
* Vicinity prices $400 million of medium term notes
* Unsecured guaranteed notes were priced with a coupon of 3.50 pct and 4.00 pct for 7 year and 10 year notes respectively
* National Australia Bank Limited And Westpac Banking Corporation acted as joint lead managers for issue
* Has priced $200 million of 7 year and $200 million of 10 year Australian dollar fixed rate medium term notes
* Proceeds of issue will be used to repay existing bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
DUBAI, June 15 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday with Qatar and Dubai rising despite a fall in crude oil prices, while Saudi Arabia's decline was cushioned by hopes it will be put on review for possible emerging market status next week. Riyadh's stock index lost 0.5 percent after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; all but one of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) dropping 3.7 percent.
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April