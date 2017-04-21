BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
April 21 Vicon Industries Inc:
* Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
* Company can borrow up to $4 million under a sub-line of credit that is not subject to a borrowing base formula
* Says under amended agreement, company can borrow up to $4 million under a sub-line of credit
* Amended credit agreement also extends maturity date of credit facility to April 2, 2019
* Amended credit agreement reduces company's minimum tangible net worth requirement
* Under amended agreement, co can borrow up to an additional $2 million to extent it has sufficient "eligible" accounts receivable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
