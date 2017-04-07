BRIEF-Hybio Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 7 Vidavo Health Telematics SA
* FY 2016 turnover at 290,535 euros versus 600,907 year euros ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 87,976 euros versus loss of 74,415 euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 133,649 euros versus EBITDA loss of 10,709 euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 327,414 euros versus 29,649 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2nRikfH
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP