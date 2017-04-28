April 28 VIDEOBUR STHLM INT AB:

* JOHN GOLIATS RESIGNS FROM POSITION CITING CHALLENGES OF EXPANDING COMPANY IN NEW MARKETS

* GOLIATS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK IN THE COMPANY

* NEW CEO TO BE NAMED ON MAY 18

Source text: bit.ly/2qm6Ukz

