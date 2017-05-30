BRIEF-New Residential increases Q2 dividend to $0.50 per common share
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP:
* CHANGE AT THE MANAGING BOARD OF VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP
* ON 1 JULY 2017, ROLAND GRÖLL WILL MOVE FROM HIS POSITION AT VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP (VIG) TO BECOME A MEMBER OF MANAGING BOARDS OF WIENER STÄDTISCHE VERSICHERUNG AND DONAU VERSICHERUNG
* GERHARD LAHNER WILL BECOME CFO OF KOOPERATIVA POJISTOVNA, A.S., AND A MEMBER OF MANAGING BOARD OF CESKÁ PODNIKATELSKÁ POJISTOVNA, A.S. (CPP) IN PRAGUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.