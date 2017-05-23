BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
May 23 Vienna Insurance Group Q1 results
* Premiums rise to eur 2.72 billion
* Combined ratio improved to 96.9 percent
* Profit (before taxes) increased to around eur 110 million
* Solvency II ratio grew to around 206 percent
* Financial result of eur 247.7 million in 1st quarter of 2017
* Combined ratio improved significantly by almost one percentage point to 96.9 percent, compared to 97.8 percent in 1st quarter 2016
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties