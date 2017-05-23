May 23 Vienna Insurance Group Q1 results

* Premiums rise to eur 2.72 billion

* Combined ratio improved to 96.9 percent

* Profit (before taxes) increased to around eur 110 million

* Solvency II ratio grew to around 206 percent

* Financial result of eur 247.7 million in 1st quarter of 2017

* Combined ratio improved significantly by almost one percentage point to 96.9 percent, compared to 97.8 percent in 1st quarter 2016