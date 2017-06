June 22 VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP

* POLISH VIG GROUP COMPANY COMPENSA HAS LAUNCHED THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE DIGITALISATION PROJECT TO BE IMPLEMENTED WITHIN THE GROUP

* TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT IS AROUND EUR 25 MILLION AND VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP (VIG) WILL CONTRIBUTE WITH A PART

* GOAL IS TO USE THE RESULTS OF THE PROJECT FOR OTHER GROUP COMPANIES