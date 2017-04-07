April 7 Nikkei:

* Vietnam Dairy Products is aiming for 51 trillion dong in revenue and over 9.7 trillion dong in net profit in 2017 - Nikkei

* Vietnam Dairy Products' domestic sales are expected to reach 80 trillion dong by 2021, and will account for 75% of total revenue - Nikkei

* Vietnam Dairy Products has said it will set aside $750 million for strategic development of production and marketing in the next five years - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2ogOOmw Further company coverage: