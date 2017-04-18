UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp
* Says Q1 pre-tax profit reaches 1.2 trillion dong ($52.8 million) - Sabeco's chief executive Le Hong Xanh told shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting Further company coverage: ($1 = 22,735 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources