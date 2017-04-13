Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 14 Viewray Inc
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
* Viewray Inc says total backlog, as of march 31, 2017, was $144.9 million representing 25 signed sales contracts
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million
* Viewray Inc - reached an agreement to amend terms of its $50.0 million term loan agreement to expand borrowing capacity to $65.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $49.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California