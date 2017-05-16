May 16 Vifor Pharma

* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval

* Will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia at $14 per share

* Agreement is structured as a profit-sharing arrangement between akebia and vifor pharma

* Vifor pharma - arrangement subject to approval of vadadustat by fda and to inclusion of it in bundled reimbursement model, upon which akebia will receive $20 million payment from vifor