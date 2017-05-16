May 16 Vifor Pharma
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license
agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the
U.S. Upon FDA approval
* Will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia
at $14 per share
* Agreement is structured as a profit-sharing arrangement
between akebia and vifor pharma
* Vifor pharma - arrangement subject to approval of
vadadustat by fda and to inclusion of it in bundled
reimbursement model, upon which akebia will receive $20 million
payment from vifor
