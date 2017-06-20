June 20 Vigil Health Solutions Inc-
* Vigil Health Solutions reports record earnings and revenue
for fiscal 2017
* Vigil Health Solutions Inc - at March 31, 2017 vigil had
a backlog of approximately $2.44 million compared to $3.28
million at march 31, 2016
* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly revenue c$1.8 million
versus c$1.2 million
* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly earnings per share
c$0.083
* Vigil Health Solutions - believes it has adequate funding
to complete its marketing, sales and research and development
objectives for fiscal 2018
