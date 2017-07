July 4 VIGMED HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* ‍GBO INTENDS TO INITIATE SQUEEZE-OUT OF REMAINING SHARES IN VIGMED AND IN CONNECTION THEREWITH PROMOTE DELISTING OF VIGMED'S SHARES

* AS OF 3 JULY 2017, GBO OWNS 89.54 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES IN VIGMED