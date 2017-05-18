UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 VIKING LINE ABP:
* Q1 SALES EUR 102.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 17.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER OVERALL IN 2017 THAN IN 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources