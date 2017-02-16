UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Viking Line Abp:
* Q4 sales 122.3 million euros versus 127.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.1 million euros versus profit 3.9 million euros year ago
* Bunker prices are expected to be higher than in 2016, which should have an adverse effect on consolidated income in 2017
* Assessment is that operating income will be higher overall in 2017 than in 2016
* Says there will be fewer planned dry-docking and servicing days, which is expected to have positive effect on earnings in 2017
* Proposes dividend of 0.40 euros per share shall be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources