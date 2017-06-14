GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 14 Viking Therapeutics Inc:
* Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 million registered direct offering
* Under terms of purchase agreement Viking has agreed to sell approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock
* In a concurrent private placement, co has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to about 2.8 million shares of its common stock
* Combined purchase price for 1 registered share of stock, 1 unregistered warrant to purchase 0.75 of unregistered share of stock to be $1.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities