March 21 Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Viking therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viking therapeutics inc - at december 31, 2016, viking held cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $13.2 million.

* Says company currently expects to complete phase 2 trial of vk2809 in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: