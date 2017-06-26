BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.43 billion as of june 26, 2017
June 26 VIKTORIA INVEST SA:
* TAKES NOTE OF RESIGNATION OF ITS CEO GUY WYSER PRATTE
* PIERRE NOLLET BECOMES NEW CEO Source text: bit.ly/2tbCeqS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering