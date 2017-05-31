May 31 VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS COMPANY'S SALES OVER FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO 27.8 MILLION EUR, OR 1.7 TIMES MORE COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO

* NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO 1 MILLION EUR OVER FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 OR 2.8 TIMES MORE COMPARED WITH A 0.56 MILLION EUR LOSS ACCOUNTED OVER FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)