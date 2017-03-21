BRIEF- CRE announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Shuhei Yamashita as chairman of the board of the company
March 22 Villa World Ltd:
* Villa World announces capital management initiatives
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share
* Announces launch of an equity offer and a debt offer
* Villa World expects to maintain FY18 EPS at FY17 level
* Proceeds of equity offer and bond offer will give Villa World additional financial capacity to replenish and increase land stocks
* Co's shares are expected to remain in trading halt until 10.00am (Sydney time), 23 March 2017 while placement is conducted
* Is seeking to raise about $50 million under bond offer, by issuing 500,000 new unsecured debt securities with a face value of $100 per bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints current president Shuhei Yamashita as chairman of the board of the company
June 16GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 16 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/RkaoXx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says LIC raises stake in co by 2.34 percent to 10.42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: