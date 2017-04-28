BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend
* Clifton Bancorp Inc - declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about July 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Village bank and trust financial corp qtrly net interest income amounted to $3.5 million for q1 2017, an increase of 1.3% over q4 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2qeYXOW) Further company coverage:
* HFF arranges $125 million refinancing for a high-quality retail center in El segundo, CA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces public offering of additional shares of common stock