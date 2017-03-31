March 31 Village Farms International Inc

* Village Farms announces year end 2016 results

* Village Farms International - sales for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016 increased by $2,187, or 6%, to $37,308 from $35,121 for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2015

* Village Farms International Inc - net income for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016 decreased by $2,033 to $453 from $2,486 for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2015