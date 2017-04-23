BRIEF-Wealthintel, Inc. and TAS Group sign LOI to develop W$T’s disruptive payment technology
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
April 24 Village Roadshow Ltd
* theme parks division continued to be significantly impacted by tragedy which occurred at dreamworld, and was further affected by cyclonic weather conditions in march/april 2017.
* believes that theme parks division will return to normal levels over time following key marketing campaigns and introduction of new attractions.
* now expected that total theme park division's fy17 ebitda, excluding material items will be approximately $55 million - $65 million
* sydney wet'n'wild has been similarly impacted, with second half of financial year 2017 expected to underperform first half of fy17.
* Says Oak Capital Corporation increased voting power in the co to 14 percent (5 million shares), from 5.4 percent (1.7 million shares)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28