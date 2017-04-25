UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Vilmorin & Cie SA:
* 9-Month sales EUR 1.07 billion ($1.17 billion) versus EUR 989.8 million year ago
* For FY 2016-2017 is now aiming for an increase in sales, on a like-for-like basis, of 6 pct for its vegetable seeds activity, and more than 5 pct for its field seeds activity
* Confirms its FY objective to reach an increase of consolidated sales of more than 5 pct on a like-for-like basis compared with fiscal year 2015-2016
* For 2016-2017 is raising its objective concerning its current operating margin rate and intends to set it at 9 pct, including a research investment of more than 240 million euros
* Aiming for a contribution from companies it consolidates under equity method at least equivalent to 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources