* Vilmorin & cie successfully completes a private placement ("schuldschein") of 100 million euros ($107.25 million)

* Placement comprises maturities at 5, 7 and 10 years, combining fixed and variable rates

* Placement, initially planned for 75 million euros, was very largely oversubscribed (x 3.4) and raised to 100 million euros

* Confirms its disintermediation strategy, pursuing optimization of its financial resources Source text for Eikon:

