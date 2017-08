BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Q4 sales raise up 2.5%

July 31 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2016-2017: INCREASE IN CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AND STRONG GROWTH IN RESULTS

* SALES FOR Q4, CORRESPONDING TO REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AT 343.7 MILLION EUROS, UP 2.5% WITH CURRENT DATA COMPARED TO YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS INCREASE IN ITS CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017, WHICH SHOULD BE AT LEAST 9%

* STATES GLOBAL CONTRIBUTION IN FY 2016-17 OF ITS ASSOCIATED COMPANIES - MAINLY AGRELIANT, SEED CO AND AGT SHOULD BE HIGHER THAN FOR 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)