April 14 Vince Holding Corp

* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing

* Says anticipates that its results for fiscal year ended january 28, 2017 will be further impacted by material asset impairment charges

* Assessing if there are events that raise doubt about co's ability to continue as going concern within a year after financials are issued

* Entered into a side letter with bank of america which amends and restates initial side letter dated march 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: