April 12 Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, vendors and target entered into acquisition agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$130mln

* Vendors agreed to sell sale shares and purchaser has conditionally agreed to make purchase of sale shares

* Purchaser is Vincent Medical Care Holdings Ltd ,Vendor 1 Is Lu Yu Fei, Vendor 2 Is Choi Cheung Tai Raymond

