BRIEF-Amplefield enters agreement for additional subscription of shares in Citybuilders
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd
Feb 24 Vincit Group Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 16.4 million euros ($17.35 million) versus 8.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.3 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Expects revenue to continue to grow in 2017
* Expects 2017 result to improve partially due to lower one off costs in comparison to 2016
* Proposes dividend of 0.12 euro per share for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Queen Elizabeth visited residents, volunteers and emergency services at a centre helping those affected by London's tower block fire on Friday, with grandson Prince William promising to return to hear residents' concerns.