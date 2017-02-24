Feb 24 Vincit Group Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 16.4 million euros ($17.35 million) versus 8.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 2.3 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Expects revenue to continue to grow in 2017

* Expects 2017 result to improve partially due to lower one off costs in comparison to 2016

* Proposes dividend of 0.12 euro per share for FY 2016