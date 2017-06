April 10 (Reuters) -

* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing

* Vine Resources Inc says have applied to list class a common stock on the new york stock exchange under the symbol “vri"

* Vine Resources Inc says credit suisse, morgan stanley are underwriters to ipo

* Vine Resources Inc - IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2oSornV