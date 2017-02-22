Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Vinergy Resources Ltd:
* Vinergy Resources/MJ Biopharma to acquire 65 pct of Health Canada and FDA licensed laboratory to pursue drug testing and dosage of CBDS, THC and terpenes
* Vinergy Resources - biolennia will provide host of drug testing services to support MJ Biopharma's product line and provide research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.