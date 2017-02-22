Feb 22 Vinergy Resources Ltd:

* Vinergy Resources/MJ Biopharma to acquire 65 pct of Health Canada and FDA licensed laboratory to pursue drug testing and dosage of CBDS, THC and terpenes

* Vinergy Resources - biolennia will provide host of drug testing services to support MJ Biopharma's product line and provide research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: